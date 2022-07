World Record: Dentist covers Leh-Manali journey in 4 days, 21 hours | Zee News English

Mahendra Mahajan, a 46-year-old dentist from Nashik made a World Record, he finished a 430-km journey between Ladakh’s Leh and Manali on foot and it was completed in four days, 21 hours and 18 minutes

| Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 05:28 PM IST

