World’s first AI-powered robot lawyer to defend a human in U.S. court

| Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 05:52 PM IST

An accused's defence in the courtroom by an attorney or lawyer or advocate -- as per the prevailing court vocabulary of a country -- is set to be extended by yet another form of defence. The defence from an Artificial Intelligence-enabled bot. History is set to be drafted in the United States next month when "the world's first robot lawyer" will defend an alleged traffic rule violator. World’s first AI-powered robot lawyer to defend a human in U.S. court