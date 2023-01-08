NewsVideos
World’s first AI-powered robot lawyer to defend a human in U.S. court

Jan 08, 2023
An accused's defence in the courtroom by an attorney or lawyer or advocate -- as per the prevailing court vocabulary of a country -- is set to be extended by yet another form of defence. The defence from an Artificial Intelligence-enabled bot. History is set to be drafted in the United States next month when "the world's first robot lawyer" will defend an alleged traffic rule violator. World’s first AI-powered robot lawyer to defend a human in U.S. court

