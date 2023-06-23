NewsVideos
“World sees India as trusted partner…” Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on PM Modi’s official State Visit to US

Jun 23, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw spoke on PM Narendra Modi's official State Visit to the US and now the world sees India as a trusted partner. “In the last 9 years, PM Narendra Modi’s efforts towards the independent foreign policy with importance to national interest have made the world see India as a trusted partner," said Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

