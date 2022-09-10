World Suicide Prevention Day: Tips to handle suicidal thoughts

World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD), celebrated annually on 10 September, is organized by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) and endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO) World Suicide Prevention Day: Tips to handle suicidal thoughts

| Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 07:10 PM IST

World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD), celebrated annually on 10 September, is organized by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) and endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO) World Suicide Prevention Day: Tips to handle suicidal thoughts