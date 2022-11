World's highest polling station in Himachal Pradesh recorded a historic 100% voting

| Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 02:10 PM IST

Despite sub-zero temperature, 100 per cent voting was recorded at the world’s highest polling booth at Tashigang in Lahaul and Spiti district today. The model polling booth was set up for 52 voters — 30 male and 22 female voters — of Tashigang and Gete villages.