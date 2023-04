videoDetails

Worshipers were beaten with sticks in Sonipat, Masjid was also damaged

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 05:17 PM IST

In Sonipat district of Haryana, some people are accused of beating people who were offering namaz. The case is of Sandal Kalan where some people of the village also vandalized the mosque and beat the worshipers with sticks.