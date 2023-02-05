NewsVideos
"Would rather fund vaccines than travel to Mars" Bill Gates takes a dig at Elon Musk

|Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates frequently makes news for his philanthropic endeavors. He identifies as a humanitarian and has repeatedly stated his plans to donate a significant portion of his wealth, even if it means no longer being among the world's richest individuals. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has said that he is not interested in travelling to Mars and would rather spend his money helping people on Earth and paying for vaccines. "I would rather fund vaccines than travel to Mars" Bill Gates takes a dig at Elon Musk

