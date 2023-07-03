trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630176
Wreath-Laying Ceremony Held At Jamia Millia Islamia University Cemetery On Death Anniversary Of Brigadier Mohammad Usman

Jul 03, 2023
A wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the death anniversary of Brigadier Mohammad Usman, MVC was organised at Jamia Millia Islamia University Cemetery on July 03. Several officers from the Parachute Regiment of the Indian Army attended the function.
