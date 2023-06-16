NewsVideos
Wrestler Protest Update: Cases filed against wrestlers will be withdrawn soon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
FIR Against Wrestlers: The process of quashing the cases registered against wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleging sexual exploitation has been initiated. On Thursday, the Delhi Police said that a request has been sent to the government to withdraw the registered case. As soon as the approval is received from the government, the cases filed against the wrestlers will be dismissed.

