Wrestlers made huge allegation on Delhi Police

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

After the clash at Jantar Mantar, wrestler Vinesh Phogat alleged that the police started the fight first. Dushyant got hurt. Had a scuffle with the girls. We were abused. There was no female policeman on the spot.