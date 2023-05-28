NewsVideos
Wrestler's Protest March: Farmer Union Head To Join the March, Security Tightened

|Updated: May 28, 2023, 01:33 PM IST
Delhi Police tightens security ahead of wrestlers' march on the new parliament inaugural day. Khap Panchayat leaders are expected to join wrestler’s peaceful march. Police has warned that no demonstrator will be allowed to move towards the building.

