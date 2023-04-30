NewsVideos
videoDetails

Wrestlers Protest took political colour

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Priyanka Gandhi met the wrestlers sitting on dharna at Jantar Mantar. Wrestlers said don't connect the strike with politics.

All Videos

Young man died while making a reel in township of UP
5:5
Young man died while making a reel in township of UP
PM Modi's befitting reply on Mallikarjun Kharge's statement
3:41
PM Modi's befitting reply on Mallikarjun Kharge's statement
Badhir News: Chandrashekhar Azad arrived to give his support to the wrestlers
5:38
Badhir News: Chandrashekhar Azad arrived to give his support to the wrestlers
Weather pattern suddenly changed in many states in North India
0:51
Weather pattern suddenly changed in many states in North India
S Jaishankar's big statement on LAC dispute
1:35
S Jaishankar's big statement on LAC dispute

Trending Videos

5:5
Young man died while making a reel in township of UP
3:41
PM Modi's befitting reply on Mallikarjun Kharge's statement
5:38
Badhir News: Chandrashekhar Azad arrived to give his support to the wrestlers
0:51
Weather pattern suddenly changed in many states in North India
1:35
S Jaishankar's big statement on LAC dispute
Arvind Kejriwal,Arvind Kejriwal News,Wrestlers protest,indian wrestlers protest,wrestlers protest in delhi,jantar mantar wrestlers protest,wrestlers protest jantar mantar,wrestlers protest news,wrestler protest,kejriwal wrestlers protest,wrestlers protest on jantar mantar,wrestlers protest live,wrestlers protest in new delhi,arvind kejriwal at wrestlers protest,wrestler protest in delhi,wrestlers protest india,Kejriwal,Jantar Mantar Protest,