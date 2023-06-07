NewsVideos
Wrestlers reaches Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's house, Mahapanchayat begins

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
A mahapanchayat will be organized today in Vinesh Phogat's native village Balali regarding the movement of wrestlers. In this, the relatives of all the khapas and pahawans of Dadri district will also be involved.

BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait demands WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s arrest
BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait demands WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s arrest
"Govt woke up after so many days, solution must come out": Mahavir Phogat on wrestlers protest
MP government to seek Indian Army's help to rescue Srishti from Borewell
 MP government to seek Indian Army's help to rescue Srishti from Borewell
Congress party holds press conference in support of wrestlers
Congress party holds press conference in support of wrestlers
IIT Roorkee submits accident report in Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse case
IIT Roorkee submits accident report in Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse case

