Wrestlers stops protest till June 15, put forward big demands in meeting with Anurag Thakur

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 08:39 AM IST
Wrestlers Protest: Big news is coming regarding the performance of wrestlers in Delhi. The wrestlers have postponed the protest till June 15. This decision has been taken after a 6-hour meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. During this meeting, the wrestlers have placed many big demands in front of the Sports Minister.

