NewsVideos
videoDetails

WTC 2023 Final: Ajinkya Rahane's Top 3 Test Knocks Vs Australia | Zee News English

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 03:48 PM IST
Ajinkya Rahane has established himself as one of the most reliable batsmen for India overseas. Look back at Ajinkya Rahane's top 3 Test knocks vs. Australia

All Videos

Kareena Kapoor Spotted In Bandra, Mumbai
0:17
Kareena Kapoor Spotted In Bandra, Mumbai
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan Visit Siddhivinayak Temple
2:10
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan Visit Siddhivinayak Temple
Neetu Kapoor Spotted With Daughter & Shabina Khan
1:19
Neetu Kapoor Spotted With Daughter & Shabina Khan
WTC 2023 Final: Indian Cricket Team Arrives At Oval Ground For ICC World Test Championship
1:18
WTC 2023 Final: Indian Cricket Team Arrives At Oval Ground For ICC World Test Championship
India wins toss, choses bowling against Australia
4:1
India wins toss, choses bowling against Australia

Trending Videos

0:17
Kareena Kapoor Spotted In Bandra, Mumbai
2:10
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan Visit Siddhivinayak Temple
1:19
Neetu Kapoor Spotted With Daughter & Shabina Khan
1:18
WTC 2023 Final: Indian Cricket Team Arrives At Oval Ground For ICC World Test Championship
4:1
India wins toss, choses bowling against Australia
sports videos,