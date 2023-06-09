NewsVideos
WTC 2023 Final: Best Memes After Team India's Poor Batting Show On Day 2 Of WTC 2023

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 05:41 PM IST
Team India slipped into a precarious situation in the WTC 2023 final against Australia. Take a look at some of the best memes.

