WTC 2023 Final: Here's Why On-Field Umpires Did Not Give A Soft Signal At Shubman Gill's Dismissal?

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
The dismissal of India's opening batsman Shubman Gill on Day 4 of the WTC Final has caused a stir among cricket fans and former cricketers alike, with everyone questioning whether Cameron Greene had actually caught the ball legally.

