WTC Final 2023: Third day of Oval Test, Team India scores 151 runs losing 5 wickets

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
Australia has maintained its dominance in the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval. India scored 151 runs in 38 overs losing five wickets.

Wrestlers Protest: Two women wrestlers, who joined the strike of wrestlers, reached the house of Brij Bhushan
WTC 2023 Final: Mohammed Siraj and Steve Smith Engage In A Combative Exchange
WTC IND Vs AUS: Know which team has more chances to win?
Hindu organizations protests as Young Man Offers Namaz in Hapur's Chandi Temple
WTC 2023 Final: From India's Top Order Failure To Steve Smith's Century, All About WTC | Day 2
