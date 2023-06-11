NewsVideos
videoDetails

WTC Final IND vs AUS: Team India will create history in Oval! WTC final at an exciting turn

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 11:03 AM IST
WTC Final, India vs Australia: Now the last day's game is left in the final match of the World Test Championship between India and Australia. Today is the last day of the match. Australia declared their second innings by scoring 270 runs for 8 wickets. With this, Team India got a target of 444 runs to win. India has so far scored 164 runs for 3 wickets

All Videos

Big conspiracy of conversion in night shelters, this heinous game going on across the country
4:10
Big conspiracy of conversion in night shelters, this heinous game going on across the country
AAP Maha Rally: AAP's Maharally at Ramlila Maidan, listen to what AAP MP Raghav Chadha said
1:12
AAP Maha Rally: AAP's Maharally at Ramlila Maidan, listen to what AAP MP Raghav Chadha said
Lalu Prasad Yadav Birthday: Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrating 76th birthday
5:27
Lalu Prasad Yadav Birthday: Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrating 76th birthday
Pakistan: Poor Pakistan spent money on the army in the budget, the best budget of plight
3:7
Pakistan: Poor Pakistan spent money on the army in the budget, the best budget of plight
Rajasthan: Earthquake is going to come in politics? Will Pilot surprise everyone including the Congress high command?
8:35
Rajasthan: Earthquake is going to come in politics? Will Pilot surprise everyone including the Congress high command?

Trending Videos

4:10
Big conspiracy of conversion in night shelters, this heinous game going on across the country
1:12
AAP Maha Rally: AAP's Maharally at Ramlila Maidan, listen to what AAP MP Raghav Chadha said
5:27
Lalu Prasad Yadav Birthday: Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrating 76th birthday
3:7
Pakistan: Poor Pakistan spent money on the army in the budget, the best budget of plight
8:35
Rajasthan: Earthquake is going to come in politics? Will Pilot surprise everyone including the Congress high command?
World Test Championship Final,Virat Kohli,virat kohli troll,Sashi Tharoor,Rahane,Shardul Thakur,WTC final,wtc final 2023,WTC 2023,live india vs aus,Ind Vs Aus,world test final live,india vs aus live,aus vs ind wtc 2023 live,wtc 2023 live,india vs aus live final,WTC Final Live,india vs australia rivalry,ind vs aus live final today,India vs Australia,india vs australia test series,aus vs ind live score,india vs aus live final match,aus vs ind,indian cricket team,Zee News,test ka tiger,Rohit Sharma,