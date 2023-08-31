trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656027
'X' owner Elon Musk makes big announcement, audio-video call to be done without number

|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 04:18 PM IST
Presidential elections are to be held in America in the year 2024. In view of this, X CEO Elon Musk has made a big announcement. He told through a blog post that to promote free expression, American political candidates and parties can show advertisements on X's platform before the elections. Along with this, audio video calls can be made on social media platform X without number.
