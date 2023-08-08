trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646565
X's 'Profile Post Sorting' Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Sort Posts On Profiles

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 11:01 PM IST
The microblogging service X, formerly known as Twitter, is apparently developing a new feature that would enable users to categorize various post types on their accounts. This happened after X designer Andrea Conway published a screenshot that appears to show that the feature will let users filter posts by "most recent," "most liked," or "most engaged with" categories.

