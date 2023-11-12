trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687179
NewsVideos
videoDetails

YAMNOTRI Breaking: Major accident due to tunnel collapse in Uttarkashi, 50-60 laborers stranded

|Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
YAMNOTRI Breaking: A major accident has occurred due to tunnel collapse in Uttarkashi, 50-60 laborers are trapped in the broken tunnel. Efforts are being made to open the tunnel with JCB machine.
Follow Us

All Videos

Top 9 News : Terrorist network of students exposed in AMU! | AMU | Zee News
Play Icon3:39
Top 9 News : Terrorist network of students exposed in AMU! | AMU | Zee News
“Madhya Pradesh Ke Man Mein Modi” Artist Makes 14,000 Square Feet Rangoli | Assembly Elections
Play Icon0:37
“Madhya Pradesh Ke Man Mein Modi” Artist Makes 14,000 Square Feet Rangoli | Assembly Elections
Indian Army Patrolling Upon Last Army Post Along LOC In Poonch During Night Hours Ahead Of Diwali
Play Icon2:25
Indian Army Patrolling Upon Last Army Post Along LOC In Poonch During Night Hours Ahead Of Diwali
Deepawali 2023: Diwali of faith from Badrinath to Somnath
Play Icon5:6
Deepawali 2023: Diwali of faith from Badrinath to Somnath
76 Battalion CRPF Jawans 'Sings And Dances' In Jammu and Kashmir To Celebrate Diwali
Play Icon2:7
76 Battalion CRPF Jawans 'Sings And Dances' In Jammu and Kashmir To Celebrate Diwali

Trending Videos

Top 9 News : Terrorist network of students exposed in AMU! | AMU | Zee News
play icon3:39
Top 9 News : Terrorist network of students exposed in AMU! | AMU | Zee News
“Madhya Pradesh Ke Man Mein Modi” Artist Makes 14,000 Square Feet Rangoli | Assembly Elections
play icon0:37
“Madhya Pradesh Ke Man Mein Modi” Artist Makes 14,000 Square Feet Rangoli | Assembly Elections
Indian Army Patrolling Upon Last Army Post Along LOC In Poonch During Night Hours Ahead Of Diwali
play icon2:25
Indian Army Patrolling Upon Last Army Post Along LOC In Poonch During Night Hours Ahead Of Diwali
Deepawali 2023: Diwali of faith from Badrinath to Somnath
play icon5:6
Deepawali 2023: Diwali of faith from Badrinath to Somnath
76 Battalion CRPF Jawans 'Sings And Dances' In Jammu and Kashmir To Celebrate Diwali
play icon2:7
76 Battalion CRPF Jawans 'Sings And Dances' In Jammu and Kashmir To Celebrate Diwali
uttarkashi tunnel collapse,Tunnel broken,yamnotri accident,tunnel accident,Zee News,Breaking News,Uttarakhand accident,Uttarakhand news,Uttarakhand disaster Diwali,under construction tunnel collapsed,under construction collapsed workers trapped,Uttarakhand under construction tunnel collapsed,tunnel collapsed Uttarakhand,national news hindi,Uttarakhand,breaking,Hindi News,Top news,