Yamuna reaches above danger mark, high alert in Delhi!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
Delhi administration went on high alert on Tuesday as the water level in Yamuna River breached the dangerous levels mark. The water levels in the Yamuna River at Old Railway Bridge touched 205.40mtr which is above the dangerous levels.
