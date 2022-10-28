NewsVideos

Yamuna River: NGT's big order on Chhath Puja in Delhi

|Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 04:05 PM IST
DM has taken a big decision regarding Chhath Puja Celebration at Yamuna Ghat. As per the order, people are prohibited from throwing religious material in Yamuna on the occassion of Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja 2022: The glory of Chhath, the great festival of faith across the country
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar says We Will never forget 26/11 attacks
Videsh Superfast: Imran Khan's attack against the government
Russia On India : Vladimir Putin praised PM Modi at a function in Moscow
Chhath Puja 2022: NGT's big order regarding Chhath Puja
