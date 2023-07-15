trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635736
Yamuna's water level crosses danger mark, reaches 207.74 Meter

|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Delhi Floods Update: Due to continuous heavy rains in Delhi, there has been an increase in the water level of Yamuna. Presently the water level of Yamuna has reached 207.74 metres. On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow rain alert for Delhi today. Know in this report the current situation of Delhi amid heavy rains and floods.
Watch exclusive ground report from Delhi's Ring Road amid flood
Jam Gate of ITO Barrage opened, water expected to reduce
Poisonous snake seen in flood water in Rajghat
PM Modi attends Banquet Dinner in France
Double trouble on Delhi! IMD issues heavy rain yellow alert
