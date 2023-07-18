trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636897
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Yamuna's water level reaches 206.01 meters

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Now let's talk about the flood situation in the capital Delhi. Delhi is still under threat of flood. The water level in Yamuna is once again flowing above the danger mark.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Horoscope Today: July 18, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
play icon3:59
Horoscope Today: July 18, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passed away
play icon1:4
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passed away
Opposition to hold meeting for the second day today
play icon0:51
Opposition to hold meeting for the second day today
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning
play icon11:39
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning
Mumbai Police incinerates 437 kgs of drugs worth ₹ 9 Crore
play icon0:53
Mumbai Police incinerates 437 kgs of drugs worth ₹ 9 Crore
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Horoscope Today: July 18, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
play icon3:59
Horoscope Today: July 18, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passed away
play icon1:4
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passed away
Opposition to hold meeting for the second day today
play icon0:51
Opposition to hold meeting for the second day today
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning
play icon11:39
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning
Mumbai Police incinerates 437 kgs of drugs worth ₹ 9 Crore
play icon0:53
Mumbai Police incinerates 437 kgs of drugs worth ₹ 9 Crore
Delhi Flood news,flood in delhi,delhi flood news update,heavy rain alert,Delhi Floods Update,delhi floods today,delhi floods live,delhi floods 2023 live,Yamuna,yamuna river in delhi today,Yamuna water level,Danger mark,danger mark of yamuna in delhi,water level,water level in delhi,water level in delhi today,Monsoon,monsoon 2023,heavy rain,Heavy Rain in Delhi,IMD Yellow Alert,imd yellow alert delhi,rain yellow alert,Zeenews,HindiNews,