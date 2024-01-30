trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715657
Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev's Wax Figure to Be Unveiled by Madame Tussaud New York in Special Ceremony

|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 02:15 PM IST
Delhi witnesses a momentous occasion as Madame Tussaud New York unveils the wax figure of Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev at a special event. The ceremony, attended by Yog Rishi Swami Ramdev and Tiago Mogadouro, immortalizes the revered yoga icon in wax form.

