Yoga of Navy personnel on INS Sindhuratna, see Exclusive Report

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 01:08 PM IST
International Yoga Day 2023: Jawans did yoga on INS Sindhuratna. In this report, watch the celebration of yoga on a naval submarine.

