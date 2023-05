videoDetails

Yogi Adityanath meets 'The Kerala Story' team, attacks the ban in West Bengal

| Updated: May 10, 2023, 09:00 PM IST

The creators of the movie "The Kerala Story" visited Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanth on Wednesday in the midst of its spectacular box office run. The cast also includes actress Adah Sharma, who played the movie's primary protagonist, producer Vipul Amritlal Shah, and director Sudipto Sen.