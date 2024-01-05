trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706390
Yogi in Army Festival: Yogi raised gun in Know Army Festival in Lucknow

|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 02:22 PM IST
Yogi in Army Festival: CM Yogi Adityanath reached among the soldiers at the Know Army Festival in Lucknow. Here CM Yogi was seen inspecting the weapons with a gun in his hand. At the same time, officers were also seen giving information about weapons to the CM.

