'Yogi ji..Don't send me to Pakistan' says Seema Haider

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
Seema Sachin Love Story: The love story of Seema and Sachin has become a topic of discussion for everyone these days. Zee News had an exclusive conversation with Seema. During the conversation, Seema said, Yogi ji, don't send me to Pakistan. My stay here will not increase the burden on India.
