Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2759792
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Yogi's action on VIP culture in UP

Sonam|Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 12:32 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
After the order of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Police has come into action mode against illegal red, blue lights and hooter. UP Police has taken action against such law breakers and has collected more than 1 crore rupees as fine within a week. Meanwhile, Zee News reporter was misbehaved with in Noida. An attempt was made to run over Zee News reporter Varun Wasim when he asked a question to a driver regarding the action against illegal hooter.

All Videos

Tension after riots in Jodhpur of Rajasthan
Play Icon06:25
Tension after riots in Jodhpur of Rajasthan
Taal Thok Ke: Why are devotees away from 'Chandan Tilak'?
Play Icon44:09
Taal Thok Ke: Why are devotees away from 'Chandan Tilak'?
Badhir News: Big action in NEET paper leak case
Play Icon03:51
Badhir News: Big action in NEET paper leak case
Education Ministry formed a high level committee on paper fraud
Play Icon05:21
Education Ministry formed a high level committee on paper fraud
Salute to the bravery of the railway pilot and loco pilot
Play Icon02:08
Salute to the bravery of the railway pilot and loco pilot

Trending Videos

Tension after riots in Jodhpur of Rajasthan
play icon6:25
Tension after riots in Jodhpur of Rajasthan
Taal Thok Ke: Why are devotees away from 'Chandan Tilak'?
play icon44:9
Taal Thok Ke: Why are devotees away from 'Chandan Tilak'?
Badhir News: Big action in NEET paper leak case
play icon3:51
Badhir News: Big action in NEET paper leak case
Education Ministry formed a high level committee on paper fraud
play icon5:21
Education Ministry formed a high level committee on paper fraud
Salute to the bravery of the railway pilot and loco pilot
play icon2:8
Salute to the bravery of the railway pilot and loco pilot