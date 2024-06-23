videoDetails

Yogi's action on VIP culture in UP

Sonam | Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 12:32 AM IST

After the order of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Police has come into action mode against illegal red, blue lights and hooter. UP Police has taken action against such law breakers and has collected more than 1 crore rupees as fine within a week. Meanwhile, Zee News reporter was misbehaved with in Noida. An attempt was made to run over Zee News reporter Varun Wasim when he asked a question to a driver regarding the action against illegal hooter.