Yogi's minister's insensitive statement on death due to 'lu', said 'heat increases death'

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh has given a controversial statement in the UP government. The minister said that this has not happened for the first time, the death rate increases in summer. So far 69 people have died due to heat wave in Ballia, UP.

