Yogi's statement on Gyanvapi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
CM Yogi's statement has come out after the survey report of ASI on Gyanvapi. He said that considering our ancient traditions and culture, we Indians should be even more proud. Time cannot limit us even within the scope of history. Our history is thousands and millions of years old.

