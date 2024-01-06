videoDetails

'You are free to ask questions in India Alliance' says JDU Secretary in debate

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 12:02 AM IST

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: After the attack on the ED team in North 24 Parganas, the political temperature in West Bengal has reached its peak. The ED team had reached the house of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh to raid the ration scam. A mob of 200 people attacked the ED and CRPF team. There was a lot of vandalism, many officers were injured. The Union Home Ministry has also taken cognizance. TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh has been arrested. But BJP is saying that this is a planned attack, there should be an NIA investigation. The new thing is that Mamata Banerjee's partner in INDI Alliance, Congress, has also opened a front regarding this attack. The second scene of INDI Alliance is from Bihar. There is news from sources that Nitish Kumar's name is almost final for the post of coordinator. Yesterday Nitish had talked to Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Now the new news is that Nitish and Lalu have decided to divide 16-16 seats out of 40 in Bihar among themselves. It has been decided that we will leave only 8 seats for Congress and Left. The big question is whether Congress will accept such a reward from Nitish? BJP is saying that Congress is giving lollipops to Nitish, and he is not able to understand.