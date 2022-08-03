You need to see this beautiful and unique Tiranga Boat Rally | Zee English News | Offbeat

A tricolor yatra was taken out by local boatmen in the Narmada river in Maheshwar in Khargone district, in which the boatmen have organized a boat rally in the Narmada river by putting a flag on the boat. The event was organized under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ on the occasion of the 75th Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. Taking a unique initiative, the sailors organized a boat rally by putting the tricolor on their boat, giving a message to the country and the people of the state to make the tricolor yatra a success.

| Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 08:21 PM IST

