A tricolor yatra was taken out by local boatmen in the Narmada river in Maheshwar in Khargone district, in which the boatmen have organized a boat rally in the Narmada river by putting a flag on the boat. The event was organized under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ on the occasion of the 75th Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. Taking a unique initiative, the sailors organized a boat rally by putting the tricolor on their boat, giving a message to the country and the people of the state to make the tricolor yatra a success.

|Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 08:21 PM IST
