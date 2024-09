videoDetails

CM Yogi takes major action against state employees

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

Big news is coming from UP at this time. Salary of 2 lakh 45 thousand employees has been stopped for not giving details of property. The government had given time till 31st August to these employees. There are a total of 8 lakh 46 thousand 640 employees in the state, out of which only 6 lakh 2 thousand 75 employees have given details of their movable and immovable property.