You won't believe the new reduced wait-time at toll plazas!
According to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the average waiting time for vehicles at toll plazas was 8 minutes in 2018-19 and with the introduction of FASTags during 2020-21, the average waiting time has come down to 47 seconds
