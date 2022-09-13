You won't believe the new reduced wait-time at toll plazas!

According to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the average waiting time for vehicles at toll plazas was 8 minutes in 2018-19 and with the introduction of FASTags during 2020-21, the average waiting time has come down to 47 seconds

| Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

