YouTuber Elvish Yadav Granted Bail by Noida Court, Confirms Lawyer

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 05:11 PM IST
Elvish Yadav, a popular YouTuber and winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, has been granted bail by a Noida court, as confirmed by his lawyer Prashant Rathi. Rathi stated, "The court has granted bail to him (Elvish Yadav) on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each," indicating progress in Yadav's legal proceedings.

