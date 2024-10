videoDetails

Zee Helpline: Meet Delhi Woman, waiting for justice for 54 years!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 19, 2024, 06:32 PM IST

First of all, today we will tell you about the big scam going on in the cooperative society of Delhi..an 86 year old woman living in Delhi is the victim of this, whose rightful house is occupied by an administrator. and she is 54 years old. Yes, you heard it right, she has been waiting for her house for 54 years..that too when she has paid the full amount for the house.