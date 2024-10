videoDetails

Zee Helpline: Shocking feat of government system!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 12, 2024, 07:10 PM IST

Zee Helpline: You have seen the condition of the government system, now see the story of those people who are doing this government work. Our next call came from Nuh in Haryana. Where the complainant told us that he had done a work for the government 2 years ago, the money for which is still pending and the negligence of the system is so much that even for giving 1 lakh 44 thousand rupees, the excuse of budget is made.