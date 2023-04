videoDetails

Zee News' Anchor Deepak Chaurasia raises questions on Pakistan' Leader

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 11:24 PM IST

In the terrorist attack in Poonch, 5 soldiers of India have attained Veergati. PAFF has taken the responsibility of this attack. After this attack, BSF has increased the alert on the border. In the show Kasam Samvidhan Ki, anchor Deepak Chaurasia asked the Pakistani leader, will you feed Kashmir? Free flour?