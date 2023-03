videoDetails

Zee News Exclusive Interview: When will the temple of Lord Shriram be built? watch video!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

The construction work of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, is going on on a war footing. Today, on the occasion of Ram Navami, Zee News correspondent Vishal Pandey has a special conversation with Shri Ram Mandir Nirman Samiti President Nripendra Mishra.