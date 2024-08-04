videoDetails

Zee News' helicopter reporting amidst the devastation in Kedarnath

Sonam | Updated: Aug 04, 2024, 12:20 AM IST

DNA: Situation is bad in Kedarnath due to heavy rains..after heavy rains there is flood. Rescue operation is going on in Kedarnath. Stranded passengers are being rescued. SDRF has ordered a helicopter. A major accident has occurred due to cloud burst in Kullu, Himachal. The dam of hydro project in Malana has broken. This disaster has occurred due to cloud burst in Malana drain. Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Parvati Valley.