Zee News-Materize's opinion poll before the announcement of Lok Sabha elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 16, 2024, 07:58 AM IST
1 Minute 1 News: Before the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates, Materialize has conducted an opinion poll for Zee News. This opinion poll is just after Prime Minister Modi's visit to Srinagar and the implementation of CAA across the country. In the survey, NDA is seen getting 390 seats and India Alliance is seen getting 96 seats.

