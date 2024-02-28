trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725921
Zee News-MATRIZE Lok Sabha Opinion Poll: Watch Karnataka Exclusive Opinion Poll on Zee News

|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 07:38 PM IST
Zee News-MATRIZE Lok Sabha Opinion Poll Live: Only a few days are left and the whole country will be seen in the colors of Lok Sabha. All the parties have come together wholeheartedly. Meanwhile, a period of political speculation has begun and election dates may also be announced soon. Meanwhile, opinion poll of Zee News and MATRIZE is being presented. See how much magic BJP did in Karnataka in this opinion poll?

Rajasthan Congress MLA Ashok Chandna Protests MSP Issue In Bundi; Police Use Water Cannons, Detain Demonstrators
Play Icon00:58
Rajasthan Congress MLA Ashok Chandna Protests MSP Issue In Bundi; Police Use Water Cannons, Detain Demonstrators
Vikramaditya Singh In Shimla: Chief Minister's Prerogative On Resignation,
Play Icon00:35
Vikramaditya Singh In Shimla: Chief Minister's Prerogative On Resignation, "I Do Not Take the Pressure, I Give Pressure
Himachal Pradesh: Congress And Independent MLAs Arrive In Panchkula, Haryana After Cross Voting In Rajya Sabha Election
Play Icon01:05
Himachal Pradesh: Congress And Independent MLAs Arrive In Panchkula, Haryana After Cross Voting In Rajya Sabha Election
India Completely stops Ravi River water flow to Pakistan
Play Icon03:24
India Completely stops Ravi River water flow to Pakistan
VIRAL VIDEO: Bengaluru Bike Stunt Grabs Online Attention, Swift Response From Traffic Police
Play Icon00:12
VIRAL VIDEO: Bengaluru Bike Stunt Grabs Online Attention, Swift Response From Traffic Police

