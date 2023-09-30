trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668896
Zee News reached the place where Army were driven out Chinese soldiers

|Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 12:22 AM IST
India China Conflict: Zee News reached the place where India had driven out the Chinese soldiers. There was an argument between the soldiers of India and China in Tawang Sector Yang Te Sector itself. On December 9, 2022, there was a major clash between the soldiers of India and China.
