Zee Sammelan 2022: Asaduddin Owaisi's reply on the issue of hijab

In the Zee conference, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi gave his opinion on the issue of hijab. Owaisi said that everyone has the right to live his life according to the constitution.

| Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 05:08 PM IST

