Zee Top News: Watch Top 50 News of the Day | 27 December 2023

|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 06:57 PM IST
Zee top 50 : Sanjay Raut has given a big statement on BJP. He has also given a statement regarding Ayodhya. Regarding Ayodhya, Sanjay Raut said that Ram temple does not belong to anyone's father.

Saina Nehwal's Playful Beach Vibes: Unusual Dance Moves
Play Icon0:24
Saina Nehwal's Playful Beach Vibes: Unusual Dance Moves
Nora Fatehi, heading home, takes selfies with fans
Play Icon0:20
Nora Fatehi, heading home, takes selfies with fans
Badhir News: IED recovered at Lawaypora on Srinagar-Baramulla Highway
Play Icon4:57
Badhir News: IED recovered at Lawaypora on Srinagar-Baramulla Highway
VIRAL VIDEO : Hidden King Cobra Launches Surprise Attack Behind the Door
Play Icon0:18
VIRAL VIDEO : Hidden King Cobra Launches Surprise Attack Behind the Door
Siddharth, Ananya, and Gourav: Spreading Joy Through Dance Together
Play Icon0:33
Siddharth, Ananya, and Gourav: Spreading Joy Through Dance Together

