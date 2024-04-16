Advertisement
Zomato Boy Delivering Food On Harley-Davidson Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 04:59 PM IST
Virl Video: Bengaluru's latest delivery sensation is causing a stir on social media. Caught on camera cruising on a Harley-Davidson X440, this delivery driver is turning heads with his sleek ride and stylish gear. With an expensive helmet and gloves, he's delivering more than just food—he's delivering a spectacle.

